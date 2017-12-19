World Share

Pakistan’s charity shutdown

Pakistan gave an order to more than 20 foreign funded charities to shut up shop in 60 days. Including one founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Their applications to re-register were rejected under new, stricter regulations. Since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, Pakistan has become more hostile toward foreign aid groups. Back then, the country's intelligence services accused Save the Children of working with the CIA to find the former Al Qaeda leader. Something the charity categorically denies. But Islamabad is still wary. So, do they have legitimate concerns or is this a clampdown that will just hurt those most in need?