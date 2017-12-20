POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Are we breathing harmful air?
25:59
World
Roundtable: Are we breathing harmful air?
How do we know if the air we're breathing is polluted? Do governments do enough to protect us from toxic fumes we can't see? Car fumes and the burning of fossil fuels - we're told they make the air unsafe and in some cases - deadly. Is air pollution a growing problem? Should more be done to inform us about the quality of the air we're inhaling? At the Roundtable was is Stan Young, a statistician who’s researching the links between air pollution and health; Andrea Lee, a Clean Air Campaigner for environmental law organisation ClientEarth; Carolyn Roberts, a Professor of the Environment at Gresham College; and Caroline Russell from the Green Party. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 20, 2017
