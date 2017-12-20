World Share

Middle East After Daesh: The rise and fall of Daesh in the Middle East

We're at the centre of Jarablus, a city which is now rebuilding itself after years under Daesh. The city - in fact, the whole Jarablus region - was liberated late last year by Turkish troops under operation Euphrates Shield. People are slowly returning - but with six years of failed peace talks, the future still remains somewhat uncertain. Let's look at how Daesh began its takeover. Yasin Eken explains.