Middle East After Daesh: The rise and fall of Daesh in the Middle East
02:15
World
We're at the centre of Jarablus, a city which is now rebuilding itself after years under Daesh. The city - in fact, the whole Jarablus region - was liberated late last year by Turkish troops under operation Euphrates Shield. People are slowly returning - but with six years of failed peace talks, the future still remains somewhat uncertain. Let's look at how Daesh began its takeover. Yasin Eken explains.
December 20, 2017
