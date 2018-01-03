World Share

Austria’s contentious coalition

Austria's 31-year-old chancellor has become the world's youngest leader. Sebastian Kurz came to power by striking a deal with the anti-immigrant and anti-EU Freedom Party. It means Austria is the only western European government run by far-right politicians. And riding on a wave of populist support, their aim is to get Austria out of the European Union, and keep refugees out of Austria. So how far can they advance their agenda?