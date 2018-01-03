POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Austria’s contentious coalition
Austria's 31-year-old chancellor has become the world's youngest leader. Sebastian Kurz came to power by striking a deal with the anti-immigrant and anti-EU Freedom Party. It means Austria is the only western European government run by far-right politicians. And riding on a wave of populist support, their aim is to get Austria out of the European Union, and keep refugees out of Austria. So how far can they advance their agenda?
January 3, 2018
