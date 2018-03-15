POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Kevin Keegan – A football game changer, and tales of Liverpool’s ‘Batman and Robin’
02:47
If there's one name synonymous with English football success, it's Kevin Keegan. The former Liverpool and England forward certainly left his mark on the sport - not just in his native country, but in Europe. Semra Hunter sat down with the two-time Ballon d’Or winner to talk about what made him one of the most revered footballers in history. #football #KevinKeegan #Liverpool
March 15, 2018
