Roundtable: Do the benefits of taking refugees outweigh the costs?

Refugees and migrants arrive in countries seeking new lives - how easy is it for them to get jobs? And what impact do they have on local economies? Starting again in a new country - sometimes in a new language. Getting a job is an important part of the process. How can an influx of refugees and migrants change a labour force and indeed an economy? For better or worse, or both? At the Roundtable was Jonathan Portes, a Professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College London; Zubaida Haque, a research associate and consultant at the Runnymede Trust - an independent race equality think tank; and Phoebe Griffith, Associate Director for Migration, Integration and Communities at the Institute for Public Policy Research - which describes itself as a progressive policy think tank.