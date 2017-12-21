POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: EU investigates IKEA's tax arrangements
05:00
BizTech
Money Talks: EU investigates IKEA's tax arrangements
The European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, is looking into whether the Netherlands gave two Ikea divisions unfair tax advantages. A report by the Greens party in the European Parliament alleges the group avoided more than $1.2 billion in taxes between 2009 and 2014. Inter Ikea says it and its unit, Inter Ikea Systems, are committed to paying their taxes. An EC spokeswoman confirmed an investigation is underway. Analysis from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
December 21, 2017
