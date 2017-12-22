World Share

KRG on the brink

Cracks are beginning to appear in the Kurdish Regional Government in Northern Iraq. The offices of all the major parties have been attacked in Sulaymanyeh province and a number of people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces. Two opposition parties have quit the local government. And, as anger grows over austerity measures, unpaid wages and of course, the fallout from September's referendum, Iraq's central government says it could step in.