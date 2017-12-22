BizTech Share

Trump’s tax reform

President Trump has got one, a win. He's managed to pass the most significant tax cut in decades. It passed both Republican controlled houses of congress in the face of fierce Democratic opposition - not one Democrat voted for it. The bill will see temporary tax cuts for most people, and permanent reductions for corporations and the rich. But, it's not all about taxes. Amendments will allow oil drilling in the protected Alaskan wilderness, and it kills a requirement for Americans to buy health care. So who really wins?