Aleppo Anniversary: Residents still unable to return to their homes
Aleppo Anniversary: Residents still unable to return to their homes
Friday marks one year since Syrian regime forces captured Aleppo. Ahead of that turning point in the war, thousands of people were evacuated from the eastern part of the city. Among them were newlyweds Marwa and Saleh. A photograph of them as they were forced from their home was widely seen on social media. Chelsea Carter reports how they sent a message of defiance, resilience - and love - to the world.
December 22, 2017
