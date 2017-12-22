POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN vote on Jerusalem, KRG on the brink and Trump’s tax reform
52:00
World
UN vote on Jerusalem, KRG on the brink and Trump’s tax reform
The UN condemns the US for its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But instead of diplomacy, America says fall in line or lose your aid. Meanwhile, violence in Northern Iraq's Kurdish region. What's next for the local government, and what reaction can we expect from Baghdad? And the US approves a massive tax overhaul. Are Republicans reforming the system? Or looting the treasury?
December 22, 2017
