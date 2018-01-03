World Share

Has Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem killed the peace process? | Strait Talk

Amira Hass is an Israeli journalist, and only Israeli who lives in the West Bank. She speaks on the ramifications of the US President's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Menachem Klein shares Amira Haas's views. He teaches at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan just outside Tel Aviv and says despite the majority of Israelis supporting full sovereignty over Jerusalem, the biggest split in opinion is towards the peace process.