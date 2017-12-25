POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Rolling Stone sells 51% stake to Penske Media
04:24
BizTech
Money Talks: Rolling Stone sells 51% stake to Penske Media
Talk to any American Baby Boomer and there is a good chance that Rolling Stone magazine played a significant part in his or her youth. But now, the publication is changing hands due to enormous financial hurdles. After half a century of covering music, pop culture and politics, the publisher of Rolling Stone has just sold its 51% stake. Let's look back now, at some of the key moments in the history of Rolling Stone magazine.
December 25, 2017
