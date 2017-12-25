BizTech Share

Money Talks: EU and Poland divided over justice system overhaul

After Brexit, some people in Poland are starting to wonder whether their country might be the next to leave the EU. British Prime Minister Theresa May has visited Poland, just as tensions between the European Union and Warsaw are on the rise. Brussels is threatening it with sanctions over changes to the judiciary. Ben Tornquist reports and Andrew Wrobel, Head of Content strategy at the Emerging Europe think tank, brings his analysis.