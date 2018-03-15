World Share

Europe's Independence Movements: 20+ countries in Europe seeking autonomy

Europe has been shaken by a new political crisis this year, with an independence battle in Spain threatening to tear the country apart. With Brexit already rattling the European Union, further unrest in a member state poses yet another headache for the troubled bloc. Sarah Morice has the story.