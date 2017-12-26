POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Idlib residents are skeptical about peace talks
02:39
World
The War in Syria: Idlib residents are skeptical about peace talks
The Syrian regime and the majority of opposition groups are due to meet in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss a plan to end bring the Syrian war. But many Syrians inside the country doubt whether the meeting will achieve anything. TRT World's Editor-at-large Ahmed al-Burai spoke to some of them in Idlib city for this exclusive report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 26, 2017
