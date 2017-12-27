POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: China gains global influence in 2017
03:02
BizTech
Money Talks: China gains global influence in 2017
China is the world's second-largest economy and one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. As the US focuses on domestic issues, China is using its economic strength to assert itself in global politics. Here's a look at some of the most significant developments in 2017, that have tilted the balance of power between Washington and Beijing. New York University professor and the author of the book "What the US can learn from China", Ann Lee offers her analysis on Xi Jinping’s vision for China.
December 27, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?