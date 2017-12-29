POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spotify's most streamed artists
Spotify's most streamed artists
It wasn't that long ago when our guide to what the world was listening to were weekly top ten Billboard-type lists. But today, streaming services give us a glimpse into trends that can't be gleaned from just a list. According to Spotify, demand for hip hop music rose by 75 percent, while hit track 'Despacito' was the first Latin song to reach number one. Here are some other artists who made it to the top in 2017.
December 29, 2017
