World Share

Turkish military operations in 2017 | Strait Talk

In Syria, 2017 was a crucial turning point. Bashar al Assad's regime launched a chemical attack in the country's northwestern region of Idlib and endured retaliatory airstrikes by the US. But Russia's continued involvement in the form of bombing raids, drastically turned the tide in Assad's favor. Turkey was also a vital player, wrapping up its Operation Euphrates Shield in the first part of the year. And then in October, it sent troops to Idlib to enforce a series of de-escalation zones. Omer Kablan looks back at a year of Turkish military interventions in Syria.