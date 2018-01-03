POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish military operations in 2017 | Strait Talk
02:47
World
Turkish military operations in 2017 | Strait Talk
In Syria, 2017 was a crucial turning point. Bashar al Assad's regime launched a chemical attack in the country's northwestern region of Idlib and endured retaliatory airstrikes by the US. But Russia's continued involvement in the form of bombing raids, drastically turned the tide in Assad's favor. Turkey was also a vital player, wrapping up its Operation Euphrates Shield in the first part of the year. And then in October, it sent troops to Idlib to enforce a series of de-escalation zones. Omer Kablan looks back at a year of Turkish military interventions in Syria.
January 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?