Refugee Crisis: Family sue Croatian police after girl's death
The relatives of a six-year-old Afghan refugee girl who died after being hit by a train on the Serbia-Croatia border are suing Croatian police. They say their lives were put in danger when officers forced them to return to Serbia. Across the Balkans, there have been a number of deaths among refugees trying to make their way into the European Union. Hundreds are still camping along Serbia's borders, waiting for their chance to cross. Liz Maddock reports.
December 31, 2017
