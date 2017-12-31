Politics Share

Refugee Crisis: Family sue Croatian police after girl's death

The relatives of a six-year-old Afghan refugee girl who died after being hit by a train on the Serbia-Croatia border are suing Croatian police. They say their lives were put in danger when officers forced them to return to Serbia. Across the Balkans, there have been a number of deaths among refugees trying to make their way into the European Union. Hundreds are still camping along Serbia's borders, waiting for their chance to cross. Liz Maddock reports.