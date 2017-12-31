POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
America's Problem with Guns: Gun violence killed 15,005 Americans in 2017
07:42
World
America's Problem with Guns: Gun violence killed 15,005 Americans in 2017
The US has witnessed a series of mass shootings over the last year - including its deadliest in modern history in Las Vegas in October. It's one of the few countries on earth where the right to bear arms is constitutionally protected and, as has been shown - powerful guns are easy to obtain. Debates over gun control have had little effect on policy, as Ediz Tiyansan reports.
December 31, 2017
