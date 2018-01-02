POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A year after the Reina attack
It’s been 12 months since Turkey was reeling from a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub. It capped a year of increasing terror attacks. But since then, there's been relative calm, at least within Turkey's borders. However, with Daesh losing control in Iraq and Syria, do the escaping militants pose a new threat? Ankara say it's on top of it. It's arrested more than a thousand foreigners suspected of having links to Daesh. But is it too soon to say Turkey's security strategy has been a success?
January 2, 2018
