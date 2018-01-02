World Share

Korea Tensions: South Korea proposes high-level talks next week

South Korea has welcomed an offer of talks by North Korea. But Seoul has made it clear relations between the two countries can only be improved if North Korea's nuclear issue can be resolved. On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used his New Year's message to offer to send a delegation to the upcoming winter Olympics in the South. TRT World's Asia Correspondent Shamim Chowdhury has more.