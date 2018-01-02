World Share

Iran Protests: Nine people killed in demonstrations overnight

Iranian state media have reported nine people were killed overnight during nationwide, anti-government protests. That raises the total number of deaths to at least 20. Officials in Tehran say hundreds of protesters were arrested in the capital on Monday. The unrest is now in it's sixth day. President Hassan Rouhani says Iranians are free to protest, but he's called for unity. Ben Tornquist reports.