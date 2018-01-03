POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran Protests: Supreme leader lays blame on country's enemies
Iran's supreme leader has accused the country's enemies of using 'cash, arms and intelligence agents' to stir unrest. In a televised statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said 'the enemy is always looking for an opportunity to strike the Iranian nation'. Nine people were reportedly killed overnight during nationwide, anti-government protests. It raises the total number of deaths to at least 20. Francis Collings reports.
January 3, 2018
