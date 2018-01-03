POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine’s revolutionary?
Georgia’s former president turned Ukrainian politician is calling for a new round of anti-corruption protests against the government in Kiev. Mikheil Saakashvili was freed from custody by supporters last month and now faces imminent arrest, accused of acting on behalf of Russia. Speaking to The Newsmakers, he says he has more support from the Ukrainian people than the president, and suggests Petro Poroshenko has lost his legitimacy.
January 3, 2018
