Iranian unrest
20:49
World
Iranian unrest
Clashes in Iran between demonstrators and police have seen hundreds arrested and more than 20 people have been killed. President Hassan Rouhani has called for calm, but some on the streets are calling for his ouster. Many see this as the biggest threat to the leadership in Tehran since protests in 2009. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the country's 'enemies' of stirring unrest. So, what's really behind the demonstrations, and what impact will they have?
January 3, 2018
