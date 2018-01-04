POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Equifax data theft affects 145M Americans
03:24
BizTech
Money Talks: Equifax data theft affects 145M Americans
2017 has been a year of mammoth cyberattacks. From revelations that 2017’s hack of Yahoo was much worse than originally thought to the WannaCry virus attack, which locked down computer systems all over the world. But one hack may have topped the bill in terms of scale and consequence. For more on this, we spoke to David Papp who is an independent technology expert. He explained how people can protect themselves from online theft.
January 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?