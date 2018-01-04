POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Increased automation threatens Indian workforce
Money Talks: Increased automation threatens Indian workforce
It's one of the most pressing questions of our time; can artificial intelligence destroy more jobs than it creates? In at least one country, AI is already having an impact. In India, many people who thought they would have secure jobs in a growing information technology industry are now being replaced by computers. Ishan Russel travelled to India's IT hub of Bangalore, and met some of those people. Analysis from Georgios Petropoulos, Research Fellow at Bruegel follows.
January 4, 2018
