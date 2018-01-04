POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bitcoin jumps from $1,000 to $20,000 in 2017
06:14
BizTech
Money Talks: Bitcoin jumps from $1,000 to $20,000 in 2017
It has been slammed by top names in banking as a giant ponzi scheme. Yet, interest in cryptocurrencies has never been stronger. In fact the biggest of them, Bitcoin, hit an all-time high above $19,000 earlier December 2017. But the warnings are growing louder, over the risks of investing in something so volatile. So is it worth banking on bitcoin? Britt Clennett takes a look and Erik Voorhees, Founder of ShapeShift, brings his analysis.
January 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?