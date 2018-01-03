POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: Turkish banker found guilty in US court
Breaking News: Turkish banker found guilty in US court
The former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla has been convicted on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy. He's been acquitted of one money-laundering charge. Atilla was accused of taking part in a complex scheme in which Iran traded its oil and gas for gold, with some of the proceeds moved through U.S. financial institutions without their knowledge. The case has strained ties between the US and Turkey. A senior Turkish official says the verdict against Atilla is void, and that international law has been violated.
January 3, 2018
