POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focus on Sierra Leone: Former child soldier recounts past experiences
02:37
World
Focus on Sierra Leone: Former child soldier recounts past experiences
After being traumatised by a civil war in their own country. Sierra Leone's child soldiers were recruited by private security companies to fight in Iraq. A report by a Danish academic says Sierra Leone's government used the process as an employment scheme. But as Caitlin McGee reports from Freetown, the security company only targeted Sierra Leone after it was barred from operating in Liberia.
January 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?