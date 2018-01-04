January 4, 2018
Focus on Sierra Leone: Former child soldier recounts past experiences
After being traumatised by a civil war in their own country. Sierra Leone's child soldiers were recruited by private security companies to fight in Iraq. A report by a Danish academic says Sierra Leone's government used the process as an employment scheme. But as Caitlin McGee reports from Freetown, the security company only targeted Sierra Leone after it was barred from operating in Liberia.
