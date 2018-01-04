POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Children under occupation
24:20
World
Children under occupation
16 year old Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi has been charged with assault after she was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier. She now faces time in jail. Tamimi's family say the trial is an attempt to break her as a symbol of resistance to Israeli occupation, but critics say she's just a teenager being manipulated by her family. We speak with her lawyer, Gaby Lasky, about her legal appeal, and debate what impact Tamimi’s trial will have.
January 4, 2018
