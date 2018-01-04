POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aeschylus's 'The Suppliant Women' | On Stage | Showcase
04:35
World
Aeschylus's 'The Suppliant Women' | On Stage | Showcase
Part play, part ritual and part theatrical archaeology, Aeschylus's "The Suppliant Women" tells the story of a group of refugee women fighting for their freedom. They speak to the audience through the ages, with a message that is as relevant today, as it was when it was written thousands of years ago. Aeschylus offers an electric connection to the deepest and most mysterious questions plaguing humanity: Who are we, where do we belong and what if it all goes wrong. This theatrical event, now touring the UK, has inspired a Turkish version that will be performed in Istanbul's Das Das Theatre early next year. Showcase's Elif Bereketli, got a sneak preview.
January 4, 2018
