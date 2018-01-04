Fureya Koral's world of ceramics in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A retrospective exhibition highlighting the life and art of Turkey's first contemporary ceramic artist has opened in Istanbul. Fureya Koral's work often incorporated elements of architecture and was influenced by both Islamic and western cultures. Koral is widely recognised as a pioneer of the art form, but as Gokcen Ardic reports, it took the artist many years to discover and develop her own unique talents.
January 4, 2018
