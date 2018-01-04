Sanctions Trial - Turkey: Verdict is unprecedented intervention

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy. He was acquitted of one charge of money laundering. Atilla was accused of helping Iran trade its oil and gas for gold to dodge US sanctions. He was accused of moving the money through US banks without their knowledge. A senior Turkish official dismissed the verdict as void and said it violated international law. Atilla's defence attorney says they plan to appeal the decision.
January 4, 2018
