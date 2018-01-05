POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uganda’s lifelong leader?
Uganda’s lifelong leader?
Uganda's president once said he despised African leaders who want to overstay their time in power. It sounds strange coming from one of the continent's longest serving leaders. And now the same man has just signed a bill to remove the age limit on his presidency. It's not the first time Yoweri Museveni has made changes to the constitution to remain in office. Back in 2005 he passed a law allowing him to run for three more terms. And now, the 73-year-old leader could potentially be president until he dies. It's been a contentious issue in Uganda, even causing a brawl in parliament. So what will it mean for the country's democracy?
January 5, 2018
