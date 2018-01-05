POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Fat Cat Thursday highlights the pay gap
Money Talks: Fat Cat Thursday highlights the pay gap
Despite its name, Fat Cat Day is not a celebration of overfed felines. It marks the point in the year that the UK's top bosses earn as much money as average workers make in a year. In 2018, that point has come just four days into the new year. And it highlights the persisting inequality in the UK. We are joined by Geraint Johnes, Professor of Economics at Lanchester University, from Lanchester and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
January 5, 2018
