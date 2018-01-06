POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-France Relations: EU bid high on agenda at Paris bilateral talks
03:02
World
Turkey-France Relations: EU bid high on agenda at Paris bilateral talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed frustration at the lack of progress on his country's EU membership bid. Erdogan made the comments during a meeting with French President Emmanual Macron in Paris. The two leaders used the meeting to sign an agreement that will see France, Italy and Turkey develop a new missile defence system, From Paris, Sarah Morice reports.
January 6, 2018
