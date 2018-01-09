Turkey invests in an ancient port in Sudan causing concern among its Arab neighbours | Strait Talk

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey intervened last year in the Qatar-gulf crisis - one of the biggest diplomatic rifts in a decade. Qatar was cornered by several fellow GCC member states over accusations of supporting terrorism. The impact of that move seems to have lingered, with Arab nations now criticising Turkey about a recent deal struck with Sudan. Sudan handed over Suakin Island located in the Red Sea to Turkey to build a naval dock and boost tourism. But Sudan's neighbours see it as a threat to their security. Omer Kablan reports.
January 9, 2018
