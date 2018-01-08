BizTech Share

Money Talks: Major flaws affect computing devices worldwide

If you thought 2017's computer security breaches at Yahoo and credit scoring firm, Equifax were worrying, news of the latest online vulnerabilities are positively terrifying. Researchers say almost every chip in the world -whether it's in a computer, smartphone or other device- may be open to hackers who want to steal your personal information. Usmaan Lone reports and Santosh Rao, head of research firm Manhattan Venture Partners, joins us with his analysis.