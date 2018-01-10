POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deep-rooted sexism in art | A Look Into | Showcase
03:45
World
Deep-rooted sexism in art | A Look Into | Showcase
Art by women continues to be undervalued, according to a new study. In a pair of experiments, researchers at the University of Luxembourg found that respondents consistently ranked works they believed to have been made by male artists higher than those believed to be by female artists even when the works had been generated by artificial intelligence. The findings also show that works by women typically sell at auction for around half the prices of those by male artists. But what does it take to tackle the deep-rooted sexism in art? To talk about that, writer and art critic Hettie Judah joins us from London. She writes for many prestigious publications including Artnet, New York Times, and the Guardian.
January 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?