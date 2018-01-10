World Share

Deep-rooted sexism in art | A Look Into | Showcase

Art by women continues to be undervalued, according to a new study. In a pair of experiments, researchers at the University of Luxembourg found that respondents consistently ranked works they believed to have been made by male artists higher than those believed to be by female artists even when the works had been generated by artificial intelligence. The findings also show that works by women typically sell at auction for around half the prices of those by male artists. But what does it take to tackle the deep-rooted sexism in art? To talk about that, writer and art critic Hettie Judah joins us from London. She writes for many prestigious publications including Artnet, New York Times, and the Guardian.