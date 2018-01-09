World Share

Korea Tensions: North and South Korea hold high-level talks

North and South Korea have agreed to hold military discussions, but after the first direct talks between the neighbours in two years, the North says they won't include Pyongyang's nuclear programme. The senior North Korean negotiator has issued a statement saying the country's missiles are all directed at the United States and not at their brethren. While it's been agreed Pyongyang will send a team of competitors and officials to next month's Winter Olympics in the South, as Joseph Kim reports, there's a long diplomatic road ahead.