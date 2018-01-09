POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: North and South Korea hold high-level talks
02:18
World
Korea Tensions: North and South Korea hold high-level talks
North and South Korea have agreed to hold military discussions, but after the first direct talks between the neighbours in two years, the North says they won't include Pyongyang's nuclear programme. The senior North Korean negotiator has issued a statement saying the country's missiles are all directed at the United States and not at their brethren. While it's been agreed Pyongyang will send a team of competitors and officials to next month's Winter Olympics in the South, as Joseph Kim reports, there's a long diplomatic road ahead.
January 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?