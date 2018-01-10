POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: GCC nations meet in Kuwait to solve Qatar crisis
Kuwait is holding a meeting with five other Gulf countries to try and solve the ongoing Qatar crisis. In 2017, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar after they accused it of supporting extremists. The boycott hurt Qatar's economy in the second-quarter of 2017 but the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas is bouncing back. Its government says the country is again growing at one of the fastest rates in the region. For more, Nawied Jabarkhyl joins us from Dubai.
January 10, 2018
