Money Talks: French President Macron pays three-day visit to China
08:30
BizTech
Any visit by a Western leader to China is carefully dissected for its symbolism and substance. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Beijing as the US radically alters its foreign and economic policies. And in that vacuum, both France and China are finding opportunities to draw closer and possibly forge a new global order. Maria Ramos reports and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.
January 10, 2018
