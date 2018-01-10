5 films directed by screenwriters | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Screenwriters, also known as the brains behind the stories we consume, make up the backbone of the movie industry. Despite being comfortable working with their notebooks and latest screenwriting software, every once in a while some of these storytellers trade their vivid imaginations and pens in favour of the camera lens. Aaron Sorkin may be the latest scribe to try his hand at directing with Molly's Game but he's certainly not the first. Now we'd like to take you on a tour of movies directed by such talent.
January 10, 2018
