Roundtable: Macron Politics

France's new president came to power offering fresh ideas and a radically different outlook – the voters encapsulated perhaps by his youth and lack of political baggage. Has Emmanuel Macron lived up to his promises? Those who've known him for years - and don't forget he's now only just 40 - say he was always "different." So, can Macron build France in his own image; make it a country to shape Europe in the 21st century? Or has he already left voters feeling short-changed? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.