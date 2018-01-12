World Share

Roundtable: Can Macron succeed where others have failed?

France's new president came to power offering fresh ideas and a radically different outlook – the voters encapsulated perhaps by his youth and lack of political baggage. Has Emmanuel Macron lived up to his promises? Those who've known him for years - and don't forget he's now only just 40 - say he was always "different." So, can Macron build France in his own image; make it a country to shape Europe in the 21st century? Or has he already left voters feeling short-changed? At the Roundtable was Gavin Mortimer, a writer and historian; Diego Zuluaga, an economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs and the director of Epicenter - a collection of think tanks focusing on European policy; Carlson Anyangwe, an African politics analyst; and Joseph Downing, a specialist in French politics at the London School of Economics.