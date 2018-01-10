POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK bans microbeads in cosmetics production
Eating your own plastic waste? Sounds awful, but that's precisely what you may be doing every day. Europeans alone use nearly 100 kilograms of plastic a year. Some of that is in the form of tiny plastic particles in toothpastes and cosmetics, that ultimately end up in the human food chain. The UK has now banned the use of so-called microbeads. Analysis from Sarah Baulch, Oceans campaigner at the Environmental Investigation.
January 10, 2018
