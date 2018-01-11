BizTech Share

Money Talks: AT&T drops deal to sell Huawei products

In a last-minute decision, US mobile carrier AT&T has said 'no way' to Huawei's plans to team up and sell the Chinese smartphone maker's products in America. It was supposed to be a breakthrough deal for Huawei, but it's definitely not the first planned tie-up between a Chinese and a US firm to collapse. We are joined by Max Wolff, Chief Economist for Disruptive Technology Advisers, from New York and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.